Ross, Josephine Ann

Josephine "Jody" Jackes Ross died peacefully on June 2, 2020. Beloved wife of John S. Ross and mother of John (Nancy) Ross, Jr., Laura (Bruce) Greiner, Jeffrey (Melissa) Ross and Margaret (Tim) McDonough. "Nanny" will be missed by her thirteen grandchildren: Jack, Catherine and Julia Ross; Travis, Jenna and AJ Greiner; Caroline, Julianne and Celia Ross; John, Campbell, Will and Charlie McDonough. She also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews and her brother in law Thomas Mulvihill.

Jody was born in St. Louis, Missouri in 1938, where she resided her entire life. She is predeceased in death by her father, Stanley F. Jackes, her mother, Josephine Murphy Jackes, her sister, Nancy Mulvihill and her sister and brother in law, Nora and James Burst.

Jody and John lived a wonderful life together, first meeting in ninth grade at John Burroughs School, ultimately graduating as members of the Class of 1956. Jody then left to attend Connecticut College, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Economics in 1960.

Jody and John started dating in college and their romance quickly blossomed. They married June 24th, 1961 and began their life together. For almost sixty years they shared a mutual love for family, friends, travel, golf and all things St. Louis. Jody was innately curious and always leapt at the opportunity for adventure. She and John loved the beach and were blessed to spend many vacations and later, numerous winters, in Naples, Florida.

Jody was a devoted wife, mother, volunteer, community leader and business owner. She understood the importance of giving back to her community and to those less fortunate. She was past President of the Junior League of St. Louis and served on many local boards, including the St. Louis Zoo and Maryville University. She valued hard work and was a successful businessperson as co-owner of Prints Charming.

Jody was fun, selfless, smart, confident and had many friends. She possessed a math mind, a quick wit, knew how to make a point in a boardroom and dress for a black tie party. Nevertheless, she was comfortable getting her hands dirty taking care of her horses as a young girl or gardening in her yard, a love she inherited from her father. She was beautiful, graceful and received more than her fair share of speeding tickets.

She will be remembered as perhaps the greatest gift opener of all time, a tremendous competitor, her children's greatest cheerleader and a great life partner to her husband.

While Jody will be missed, we know she is in a better place. The family is grateful for the loving care provided by JoAnne Gipson and Almedina Karaibrahimovic during the last few years. The burial will be private. Donations may be made to John Burroughs School, the St. Louis Zoo or the St. Louis charity of your choice.