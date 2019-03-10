Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine Blois. View Sign

Blois, Josephine passed away peacefully on February 14, 2019, surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her husband Hiram Blois; parents Matthew and Lillian Phelps; siblings Cloyd, Clyde, Opal, Phillip, Wilma, Willia, and Georgia; and dear friends, Norm and Joyce Whitworth. Josephine's legacy lives on with those she leaves behind: her beloved children Hiram (Paula) Blois, Matthew (Kathleen) Blois, Michelle Whitworth, Nannette (Duane) Martin, and Denise (Gene) Austin; her 11 grandchildren that she adored, Adelaide (Jeff), Joey, Rebecca, Kara (Joe), Zack (Becky), Amanda (Matt), Andrea (Josh), Natalie (Ryan), Andrew, Brooke (Jon), Matthew (Mandy); her 16 great-grandchildren that brought her so much joy: Max, Lucas, Trevor, Amelia, Jackson, Samuel, Claire, Betsy, Walter, Ruby, Witt, Aidan, Harper, Brant, Brynlee, and Jaxson. Services: There will be a Celebration of Life on March 18, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1355 Motherhead Road, St. Charles, MO. Visitation at 10:00 and Mass at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Josephine's memory to Heritage Hospice, Good Samaritan Foundation National Campus, 4800 W 57th Street, Sioux Falls, IA 57108.

