Blois, Josephine passed away peacefully on February 14, 2019, surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her husband Hiram Blois; parents Matthew and Lillian Phelps; siblings Cloyd, Clyde, Opal, Phillip, Wilma, Willia, and Georgia; and dear friends, Norm and Joyce Whitworth. Josephine's legacy lives on with those she leaves behind: her beloved children Hiram (Paula) Blois, Matthew (Kathleen) Blois, Michelle Whitworth, Nannette (Duane) Martin, and Denise (Gene) Austin; her 11 grandchildren that she adored, Adelaide (Jeff), Joey, Rebecca, Kara (Joe), Zack (Becky), Amanda (Matt), Andrea (Josh), Natalie (Ryan), Andrew, Brooke (Jon), Matthew (Mandy); her 16 great-grandchildren that brought her so much joy: Max, Lucas, Trevor, Amelia, Jackson, Samuel, Claire, Betsy, Walter, Ruby, Witt, Aidan, Harper, Brant, Brynlee, and Jaxson. Services: There will be a Celebration of Life on March 18, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1355 Motherhead Road, St. Charles, MO. Visitation at 10:00 and Mass at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Josephine's memory to Heritage Hospice, Good Samaritan Foundation National Campus, 4800 W 57th Street, Sioux Falls, IA 57108.
|
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019