Johnson, Josephine C.

(nee Sholz) on August 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald H. Johnson; dear mother of Carol A. (Carl) Gillette, Donald H. Jr. (Karen) Johnson and Lynn J. (Richard) Notheis; dear grandmother of Kelly, John (Lisa), Lance (Laurie), Don (Vanessa) and Charlie (Ann). Our dear great-grandmother and friend.

Services: Roadside service at J.B. National Cemetery on Wed., Aug 12, 9:45 a.m. A KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY SERVICE