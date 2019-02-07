Hartke-Enders, Josephine Jo age 92, entered into the gates of Heaven on Feb. 3, 2019. Jo is preceded in death by her late husband Edward Hartke. She is survived by her husband of 14 years, Lee Enders. Loving aunt, cousin and friend of many. Services: All who knew and loved Jo are welcome to join the celebration of her life at Ascension Lutheran Church, 5347 Donovan Ave., St. Louis 63109, on Fri., Feb. 8, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service beginning at 9:30 a.m. The interment will follow in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.hoffmeistercolonial.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2019