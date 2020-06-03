Coulson, Josephine L. (nee Piel), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, May 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Larry A. Coulson Sr.; dearest mother of Larry Jr. (Diane) Coulson, Christine (Jay) Stuckel, Carol (Mike) Mehringer and Amy (Chance) McCarthy; dear grandmother of Emily (T.J.), Tim, Katie, Cara, Claire (Jeff), Alex (Kayla), Nick (Kory), Jason and Brendan; dear great-grandmother of Sofia, Peyton and Shannon; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend. Services: Private family services were held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alzheimer's Association appreciated. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 3, 2020.