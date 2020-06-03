Josephine L. Coulson
Coulson, Josephine L. (nee Piel), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, May 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Larry A. Coulson Sr.; dearest mother of Larry Jr. (Diane) Coulson, Christine (Jay) Stuckel, Carol (Mike) Mehringer and Amy (Chance) McCarthy; dear grandmother of Emily (T.J.), Tim, Katie, Cara, Claire (Jeff), Alex (Kayla), Nick (Kory), Jason and Brendan; dear great-grandmother of Sofia, Peyton and Shannon; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend. Services: Private family services were held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alzheimer's Association appreciated. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
