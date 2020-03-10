Mogelnicki, Josephine L.

(nee Orlowski), Age 95. Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Sat., Mar. 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Stanley T. Mogelnicki, Sr.; dear mother and mother-in-law of Stan (Laurie) Mogelnicki, Jr., Maria (the late Dennis) Roman and Robin Mogelnicki; loving grandmother of Amy (Jake) Arnet, Carly Mogelnicki and Scott (Alyssa) Mogelnicki; dear great-grandmother of Gavin and Rylan Arnet; dear sister of the late Katherine Zakrzewski, Helen Zak, Patricia Laine and Mary, Stella, Frank, Joseph, Henry, Tony and Albert Orlowski; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt, great-great-great-aunt, godmother, cousin & friend.

Devout Catholic. St. Louis native. Proud Member of Legion of 1000 Adorers of Mount Grace Chapel. Former Member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Rosary Sodality. Former parishioner of St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church. Parishioner of St. Monica Catholic Church. Active participant of Polish Falcons of St. Louis, Nest #45. Cousin to the late Monsignor Eugene Chromoga & the late Rev. Vincent Mogelnicki. Studied theology at St. Louis University. Computer Specialist at Union Electric, full time Homemaker, then employed & retired from Trust dept US Bank.

Services: Funeral from the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur, Friday, March 13, 9:30 a.m. to St. Monica Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Mount Grace Convent (Pink Sisters) appreciated. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, March 12. Divine Mercy Chaplet at 7 p.m.

