Licavoli, Josephine "Jo"

(nee Strenfel), age 97, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday, February 7, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph W. Licavoli; dearest mother of Carol (Richard) Kohnen and Joseph M. Licavoli; treasured grandmother of Jill (Matt) Gallardo and Douglas (Stephanie) Kohnen; loving great-grandmother of Max and Vera Gallardo; daughter of John J. and Mollie Strenfel (nee Pink); sister of Pauline (the late Joseph) Korenak, Frank (Fannie), Leo, the late Daniel (Rosemary) Strenfel and Anne (Edward) Bashell; our dear aunt, neighbor and friend.

Jo worked in the Ferguson-Florissant District for 60 years. She started as a regular cafeteria worker and advanced to manager. She loved being around the children, and made many friends among the staff. She also enjoyed regular neighborhood walks with her dog Koko, and her volunteer work at St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Parish (especially the Garage Sale).

Services: Funeral Wed., February 12, 9:30 a.m. from HUTCHENS Mortuary to St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Parish, 2650 Parker Rd. for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the . Visitation Tuesday 3:00 - 8:00 p.m.

