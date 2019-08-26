Josephine M. Barni (1919 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "When someone you love becomes a memory,the memory becomes a..."
  • "My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in..."
    - Earnie Ray
  • "Grandma Barni, you were an always were an amazing person!..."
    - Travis F
Service Information
Calcaterra Funeral Home
5140 Daggett Ave
St. Louis, MO
63110
(314)-771-3383
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
5130 Wilson Ave.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
5130 Wilson Ave.
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Barni, Josephine M.

(nee Bolasina) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother of Church. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the age of 100. Beloved wife of the late Edward John Barni; dear mother of Linda (Ernie) Hausman and Edward Barni; loving grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation Tuesday, August 27th 9:00 am – 11:30 am at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 5130 Wilson Ave.; 63110 with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:30 am. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to The Sick and Elderly Program of the Hill or the St. Ambrose Chapter of St. Vincent DePaul Society. www.calcaterrafuneral.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
St. Louis, MO   (314) 771-3383
funeral home direction icon