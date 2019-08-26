Barni, Josephine M.

(nee Bolasina) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother of Church. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the age of 100. Beloved wife of the late Edward John Barni; dear mother of Linda (Ernie) Hausman and Edward Barni; loving grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation Tuesday, August 27th 9:00 am – 11:30 am at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 5130 Wilson Ave.; 63110 with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:30 am. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to The Sick and Elderly Program of the Hill or the St. Ambrose Chapter of St. Vincent DePaul Society.