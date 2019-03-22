LaLond, Josephine M. (nee Scalise), 101, Fortified with Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, March 11th, 2019. Dearest husband of the late Mitchell LaLond; dear aunt of Betty Scalise, Michael (Ginger) Scalise and the late James Scalise; beloved great-aunt of Tony (Eriko) Scalise, Debbie (Jerry) Wooden, Joe (Judy) Scalise, David (Kelly) Scalise and John (Gelene) Scalise. Special friends are Bill (Karen) Obermark. The family would like to recognize with special gratitude her devoted caregivers Genny, Laure and Maddie. Our dear greatgreat-aunt, great-great-great aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Visitation 9 a.m. until time of funeral Mass at 10 a.m. St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Church, Florissant. In lieu of flowers, memorials to appreciated. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. Online guestbook available at hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
(314) 831-3100
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2019