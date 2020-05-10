Josephine M. Scully
Scully, Josephine M. (nee Manea) 94, Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church Wed., April 29, 2020. Survived by her daughter Cynthia (Michael) Murphy, four grandchildren Patrick (Erica) Murphy, Megan (William) Fleming, Brian Murphy and Conor Murphy; and four great-grandchildren Kensley, Killian, Jack, and Max. Services: Private Interment at Memorial Park Cemetery in Staunton, IL. A Buchholz Mortuary West Service.


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Buchholz West Mortuary
2211 Clarkson Rd
Chesterfield, MO 63017
(636) 532-2400
