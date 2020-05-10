Scully, Josephine M. (nee Manea) 94, Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church Wed., April 29, 2020. Survived by her daughter Cynthia (Michael) Murphy, four grandchildren Patrick (Erica) Murphy, Megan (William) Fleming, Brian Murphy and Conor Murphy; and four great-grandchildren Kensley, Killian, Jack, and Max. Services: Private Interment at Memorial Park Cemetery in Staunton, IL. A Buchholz Mortuary West Service.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.