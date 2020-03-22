Woytus, Josephine M.

(nee Klimkiewicz) passed from this life into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father on March 19, 2020 at the age of 97 on the Feast Day of St. Joseph, her namesake. She was baptized in the hope of Christ's resurrection and lived a life of loving as Christ taught us to do.

Devoted wife of the late Joseph M. Woytus, Jr.; loving mother and mother-in-law of Mary Anne (the late Robert) Chorney, Jo Anne (William) Neukum, Rose Anne, Thomas, and the late Stanley Woytus; dear grandmother to Timothy (Julie), the late David, Christopher, Stephen and William Neukum and Angela Peacock, Christine (Justin) Jones, Joseph and Elizabeth Woytus and Caitlin Mayhew. Loving great-grandmother of eight: Amelia, Clara, Rilee, Eli, Ajla, Brock, Chloe, and Lily; daughter of the late Frank and Rozalia (nee Tatarczuk) Klimkiewicz and sister of Rose Klimkiewicz. Preceded in death by siblings Mary (nee Maczkowski) Serafin, Steve Maczkowski and the late Frances (nee Klimkiewicz) Capps, Leo, Walter, and Sigmund Klimkiewicz. Aunt, Great-Aunt, Sister-in-law and friend to many.

Mrs. Woytus served during the WW II era as a member of the Women's Army Corps. She was a stay-at-home mom until all of her children were in school and then she worked as an admitting clerk at the former Deaconess Hospital. She was past President of the Matka Bostka Rosary Sodality. She belonged to the Polish-American War Veterans and the Polish-American Cultural Society. A generous woman who believed that her most important job was as a wife and mother and she loved her family tremendously.

Her family thanks everyone who visited or called her or brightened her day with a card or flowers during her stay at the Missouri Veterans' Home (MVH). Thank you also to the staff and volunteers of the MVH for their loving daily care and for the Heartland Hospice team who treated her with compassion and respect during the many months she was in hospice. Everyone who interacted with her considered it a joyful privilege to care for such a lovely woman who always thought of others before herself. She will be missed by many.

Services: Due to COVID-19, visitation and Funeral Mass will be private. A memorial celebration will be held later. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the St. Louis Veterans' Home Assistance League, 10600 Lewis and Clark Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63136 and Heartland Hospice, 12101 Woodcrest Executive Drive, Suite 102, St Louis, MO 63141.

Online guestbook at www.osfuneralhomes.com

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com