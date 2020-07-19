Bender, Josephine Marie

(nee Bigogno) fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on July 11, 2020 after a 16-year battle with Alzheimer's.

Beloved wife of the late John Joseph Bender III and dear mother of Cathy (Michael) Petz, Karen (Kevin) Bohnenkemper, Terri (Tom) Bender, Carol (Bob) Venhaus, Lisa (Larry) Dunn and Susan Bender. Dear grandmother of Nick, Jenn, Lindsay, Julie, Dan (Anna) Thomas, Elizabeth, Joey, Charlie, Johnny, Jessica (Jason), Laura (Thomas), Chris and Nicole; dear great-grandmother of Madeline, Matthew; She was a dear sister-in-law of Dorothy Bigogno, Linda Bigogno, Joan Bender, Marilyn and Dennis Kilfoy; beloved aunt, great aunt and friend.

Dearest daughter of the late Louis and Carolina Bigogno. Jo was also predeceased by her two brothers John Bigogno, Angelo Bigogno, sister-in-law Frankie, and grandson Tim.

Services: Visitation at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. until Mass at 11:00 a.m. Memorials to the Alzheimer's Association appreciated. Special thanks to Catherine Cannon, the Arbors staff and Hospice of Southern Illinois.