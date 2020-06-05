Josephine Marie Jones
Jones, Josephine Marie

(nee Farinella), 87, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald Jones; loving mother of Donna (Craig) Martin; dear grandmother of Jill Martin and Jenna Martin; great-grandmother of Neville Corbett'; dear sister of the late Frank Farinella, Anna Scanlon, Helen Varner, Louis Farinella, Glena Deters, and Joseph Farinella, Jr.

Services: Visitation 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020 at KRIEGSHAUSER MORTUARY WEST CHAPEL, 9450 Olive Blvd., Olivette. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.kriegshausermortuary.com. In compliance with St. Louis County mandate, we are limited to seating for 50. Masks are required.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
10:00 AM
Kriegshauser Mortuary-West Chapel
JUN
8
Service
12:00 PM
Kriegshauser Mortuary-West Chapel
