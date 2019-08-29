Rothmeyer, Josephine Nicoletta

(nee Minardi) 86, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in Lonedell. She was born on March 22, 1933in St. Louis to the late Pietro and Anna Minardi. She was Baptized in the Catholic Church and in May of 1971 she was confirmed in the Lutheran Church. On November 25, 1965 she was united in marriage to the late Robert Rothmyer Sr. and spent 52 wonderful years together.

Josephine is survived by her children, Ruth Ann (Mike), Robert Jr. (Julie); step-daughter, Michelle; seven grandchildren, Michael (Melissa), David (Michelle), Katharine (Eric), Robert, Melissa, Matthew and Michael; six great-grandchildren, Taylor, Declan, Madysen, Addison, Nolan and Norah; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Robert in 2017; brothers and sisters, Eva, Marie, Frank, Walter, Andrew, Concetta, Agatha and Rosetta.

Josephine worked outside the home for many years before retiring in 1993. Josephine was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.

Services: Visitation will be held 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church in St. Louis with a celebration of life at 10:30 a.m. Interment at New St. Marcus Cemetery St. Louis. Memorials to Peace Lutheran Church or Mercy Hospice, Washington are preferred. Arrangements by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.