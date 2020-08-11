Josephine Pestka

Pestka, Josephine

(nee Zerillo), of St. Peters, Missouri, fortified with Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the age of 95. Loving wife of the late Joseph Pestka; beloved daughter of the late Phillip and Virginia Zerillo; devoted mother of Jo Ann (Rick) Chenot and Dennis (Marcy) Pestka; cherished grandmother of Denise (Nick) Rallo, Marc (Lori) Chenot, Angela (Joe) Dartt, and Daniel (Jessica) Pestka; treasured great-grandmother of Nicole, Mia, Sophie, Belle, Amelia, Evelyn, and Caleb; loving aunt, cousin, sister-in-law, and friend to all. Josephine was also preceded in death by four siblings.

Josephine was a member St. Cletus Catholic Church and was a former member of St. Jerome Catholic Church for over 50 years. She enjoyed spending much of her dear free time volunteering. Josephine was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held August 14, 2020, 9 - 10 a.m., with Memorial Mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. at St. Cletus Catholic Church, 2705 Zumbehl Rd., St. Charles, MO. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials to St. Cletus Catholic Church. Please view St. Cletus Catholic Church's website to watch the service livestreamed online. Visit Baue.com