Weidhaas, Josette
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Josette died peacefully on Friday, February 28, 2020.
Josette will be greatly missed by her children, Michael (Tekla), Annette Canale and Christine, her adoring grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and
nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fritz and daughter Madeleine.
Josette was born in France and lived there through WWII. She married her American sweetheart in her hometown of St. Mihiel in 1947 and came to the United States with her husband and four children in 1957. They settled in her husband's hometown of St. Louis. She lived a long life and always followed these three tenets: living her faith, being honest and a love of helping others.
Josette was an experienced world traveler, and her passion besides her family were Missionary Sisters of Charity, St. Vincent de Paul Society and the Loyola Academy.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joan of Arc Church or the Visiting Nurse Association are preferred. Our thanks to the Visiting Nurse Association, the staff and help at Our Lady of Life and Lutheran Senior Services.
Services: A Memorial Mass will be on Saturday, March 7 at 10 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Church, Hampton and Pernod, with visitation with family at 9:30 a.m. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2020