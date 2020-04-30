Joshua Dowd Whelan
Whelan, Joshua Dowd entered eternal life on April 20, 2020. Born on October 30, 1980, Josh was the beloved son of Debra Ramseyer Henderson and Michael K. Whelan, dear father of Avry Rollberg, and cherished grandson of Barbara Ramseyer and Marsha and the late Edward J. Whelan, Sr. He is deeply mourned by all, including the love of his life, Jessica Rollberg, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Services will be private. Prayers are requested.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2020.
