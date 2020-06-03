Meyer, Joshua Ray born on February 28, 1990 and passed away, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Loving son of Raymond (Michelle) Meyer and Leslie (Anthony) Corey (nee Curcio); dear brother of Jessica (Amy Thomas) Meyer; step-brother of Oliver, Mitchell and Miranda, Jill (Tom) Warden and Jason (Laurie) Corey; uncle to Corey and Jake Warden, Addison and Callie Corey; loving grandson of Marty and (the late Helen) Berning, nephew of Glenn Curcio, JoElen (Dave) Godfrey and Tricia (Alan) Neff; and cousin to Ryan, Jennifer, Alanna and Tony. Josh will be remembered for his love of dogs, Star Wars, building things, especially with Legos, cooking, St. Louis Blues, and St. Louis Cardinals. He loved his Mom, Dad, Sister, Megan and Friends. He brought light to those he loved even in the darkest of moments. Enjoyed skiing, hiking, vacations with family, and trips with friends. He left knowing he was loved and shared that love to those closest to him. Services: Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic Private Funeral Services will be held at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin on Friday, June 5th at 10:00 a.m. Service will be live-streamed on www.metrospectmedia.com//livestream. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Dirk's Fund Golden Retriever Rescue (www.dirksfund.com), Go4Graham (www.go4graham.org), American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) (https://afsp.org//give-a-gift), or CHADS Coalition (www.chadscoalition.org). Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 3, 2020.