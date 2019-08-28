|
|
Koch, Joy Ann
(nee Rowbottom) Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Koch Jr.; dear mother of Mary (Dave) Schilli, Timothy (Vickie), Mark and the late Arthur (survived by Robin) Koch III; dear grandmother of Krista, Ryan, Stacy, Tammy, Lindsay, Timothy Jr., Art IV and Abbagail; dear great-grandmother of Ashley, Tyler, Traveon, Morgan and Milo; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Saturday, August 31, 9:30 a.m. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery. Joy Ann was a retired bus driver for the Mehlville School District. Contributions to the or the Humane Society of Missouri appreciated. Visitation Friday, 4-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2019