Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO
Joy Ann Koch

Joy Ann Koch Obituary

Koch, Joy Ann

(nee Rowbottom) Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Koch Jr.; dear mother of Mary (Dave) Schilli, Timothy (Vickie), Mark and the late Arthur (survived by Robin) Koch III; dear grandmother of Krista, Ryan, Stacy, Tammy, Lindsay, Timothy Jr., Art IV and Abbagail; dear great-grandmother of Ashley, Tyler, Traveon, Morgan and Milo; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Saturday, August 31, 9:30 a.m. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery. Joy Ann was a retired bus driver for the Mehlville School District. Contributions to the or the Humane Society of Missouri appreciated. Visitation Friday, 4-9 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2019
