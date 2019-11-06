Joy Ardeth Engel

Joy A Engel Dearest twin sister of Jeanne Doolittle, beloved wife of 71 yrs. to William Engel, mother of Jill (Terry), Bill (Robbie) and Jeanne, grandmother of Spring, Mike (Sarah,) Missy, Olivia (Emanuel) and Claire, great-grandmother of Tyler, great-great grandmother of Aubrey, dear aunt of Chuck (Maxine) and John (Kimberly) Doolittle. She was truly a joy to her family and to all who knew and loved her. A private family service is planned. In lieu of flowers, donations to: Eliot Unitarian Chapel 100 S Taylor Ave. 63122 or Nurses for Newborns 7259 Landsdowne Ave 63119.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 6, 2019
