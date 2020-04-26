Groth, Joy Arlene "Dee" 90, passed Thursday, April 16, 2020, showered with love and prayers and with family by her side. She leaves daughters Nancy Groth (Max Arens) and Joy Morris (Scott Spier), four granddaughters and four great-granddaughters, and is preceded in death by her dear husband of 53 years, Ralph. Dee's personality was shaped by the Great Depression, World War II and the Korean War; she delighted in life's small pleasures and rarely turned down a party invitation. She became the family cook at age 8, when her father was disabled, and turned that hardship into her passion. Dee loved helping people, especially by feeding them. She joined many service clubs, often rising to a leadership role. She and Ralph realized his lifetime dream of owning a business when they bought the New Athens IGA in 1977, serving as owner-operators for 17 years. Services: A private memorial service is planned with Heil-Schuessler in New Athens, IL coordinating arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Family Hospice, Belleville, IL. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.heilschuessler.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.