Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Light, Joy L.

(nee Graf), asleep in Jesus, Sunday, February 2, 2020. Dear mother of Christopher (Carol), William Michael (Laura) and the late Pamela E. Light; dear grandmother of Rebekah Light, Carly Welker, Rachael and Taylor Light; dear great-grandmother of Sophia, Nathan and Jaxson; dear daughter of the late Louis J. Graf Jr. and Hilda Graf; dear sister of Charles (Kristie) Graf and the late David P. (Joanne) and Louis John (surviving Georgia) Graf III; our dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, February 6, 11 a.m. Ms. Light was an active member of Catholic Knights. Contributions the appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 4, 2020
