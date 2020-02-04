|
Light, Joy L.
(nee Graf), asleep in Jesus, Sunday, February 2, 2020. Dear mother of Christopher (Carol), William Michael (Laura) and the late Pamela E. Light; dear grandmother of Rebekah Light, Carly Welker, Rachael and Taylor Light; dear great-grandmother of Sophia, Nathan and Jaxson; dear daughter of the late Louis J. Graf Jr. and Hilda Graf; dear sister of Charles (Kristie) Graf and the late David P. (Joanne) and Louis John (surviving Georgia) Graf III; our dear aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, February 6, 11 a.m. Ms. Light was an active member of Catholic Knights. Contributions the appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 4, 2020