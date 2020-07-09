1/
Joyce A. Boyle
Boyle, Joyce A.

(nee Lemiech), 76, passed Monday, July 6, 2020, St. Louis, MO. She leaves her husband William (Bill), son Bill, daughter Sharon, and brother William Lemiech. Graduated as Registered Nurse, Holyoke, MA. Dedicate mother, wife and friend. Visitation: Bopp Chapel July 10, 4pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass St. Gerard Magellan Church, Kirkwood, July 11, 12:00 noon. https://www.boppchapel.com/book-of-memories/4258371/Boyle-Joyce/obituary.php

Interment private. Memorials in Joyce's name to: Parkinson's Foundation, apdaparkinson.org/greaterstlouis or Catholic Charities, Archdiocese of St. Louis: https://www.ccstl.org/ https://www.ccstl.org/get-involved/donate/



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
