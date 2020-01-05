Dorenkamp, Joyce A.

79 , of Wildwood, passed away on December 21, 2019.

Mrs. Dorenkamp, daughter of the late Charles Kincaid and his wife Ardis (nee McGuire), was born December 16, 1940 in Los Angeles, CA. On January 27, 1959 she was united in marriage to Eugene Dorenkamp in St. Louis.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; mother and father-in-law, Cecilia and George Dorenkamp, and one sister, Gail Kincaid.

Among her survivors are her husband, Eugene Dorenkamp of Wildwood; three children, Eugene Dorenkamp of Eureka, Michell Murphy and husband Don of Pacific, and Michael Dorenkamp and wife Lisa of Wildwood; three siblings, Daryl Land and wife Janice of Minden, Nevada, Charlene Meives and husband Lawrence of Littleton, CO, and David Kincaid of St. Louis; four grandchildren, Benjamin Dorenkamp and wife Brittney, Hannah Dorenkamp, Ryan Dorenkamp and wife Jessica, and Emily Dorenkamp; one great-grandchild, Blake Dorenkamp; other relatives and friends.

Services: A visitation will be held on January 11, 2020 from 10:30-11 a.m. at the New Beginnings Lutheran Church, with a memorial service starting at 11 a.m. Memorial Donations can be made to .