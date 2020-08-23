Manning, Joyce A.

(nee Mantia) Thursday, August 20, 2020. Loving wife of Dominic Manning for 58 years. Beloved mother of Karen (Kevin) Zoellner and Mark (Amy) Manning. Beloved grandma of Andrew, Ryan, Chase and Kylee; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Monday, August 24, 4-6 p.m. Service Tuesday, August 25, 10 a.m., concludes at funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital