Joyce A. Manning
Manning, Joyce A.

(nee Mantia) Thursday, August 20, 2020. Loving wife of Dominic Manning for 58 years. Beloved mother of Karen (Kevin) Zoellner and Mark (Amy) Manning. Beloved grandma of Andrew, Ryan, Chase and Kylee; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Monday, August 24, 4-6 p.m. Service Tuesday, August 25, 10 a.m., concludes at funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
AUG
25
Service
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
