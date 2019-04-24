Mercurio, Joyce Ann (nee Greer), 79, passed peacefully into God's loving arms on Saturday, April 20, 2019, surrounded by a host of family members. She was born in 1940 to Frederick Homer Greer and Norma Greer (nee Patterson). She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 42 years, Carmelo Mel Mercurio; her parents; and brothers Howell, Fred, Delbert, Bill, Eugene and Johnny Greer. She is survived by her brother Walter (Sharon) Greer, and sisters Nettie (Boyd) Coleman, Sandra (the late Jim) Ketchens and Grace (Michael) McKnight. Joyce was a devoted and loving aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt and great-greatgreat-aunt to many nieces and nephews. Aunt Joyce's unconditional love for others and boundless generosity touched the lives of many and she will be sorely missed and lovingly remembered by all her family and friends. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, April 26, 8:30 a.m. to St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 5130 Wilson Ave. for 9:15 a.m. Mass. Joyce will be laid to rest at Jefferson Barracks Cemetery, alongside her husband. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to the or Hill 2000. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m . Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary