Jacobsen, Joyce Anne (nee Hennrich) age 80 peacefully passed away May 30, 2020. Joyce was happiest spending time with her family, playing with her cats, enjoying Muny musicals with her grandkids and laughing at her favorite movies (especially Jerry Lewis, W.C. Fields). Joyce left behind 26 jars of Miracle Whip, 17 containers of Tide and multitudes of other random items which would prove beneficial in the event of an apocalypse. Joyce is preceded in death by: father, John Hennrich; mother, Helen Clifton; brother, David Hennrich; daughter, Kim Tuton (Bill). Joyce is survived by the love of her life, husband Wayne Jacobsen, who she met at Chuck-A-Burger in 1958, danced all night and never left each other's side for 61 years of marriage; sons, John Jacobsen (Annette), Steve Jacobsen (Darlene); siblings Jay Clifton (Linda) & Deidre Payne (Trey); grandmother to Ashley Spearman (Mike), Jenna Banks (Dennis), Bradley Jacobsen (Ellen), Brittany Weber (Shane) and Justin Erting (Rachael); great-grandchildren: Landyn Erting, Layla Erting, Everett Spearman, Emery Jacobsen, Lincoln Erting, Hudson Weber, Harrison Weber, Scarlett Spearman and Noah Jacobsen. Services: Visitation will be at Newcomer Funeral Home 837 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Peters, Mo. 63376 June 5, 5:00-7:00.



