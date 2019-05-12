Skaggs, Joyce Barbara of Chesterfield, MO, passed in Dayton, OH with her daughters at her side on Friday, May 10, 2019, age 75. Joyce was born and raised in St. Louis, MO, and graduated from St. Joseph's Academy. Over the course of her career, she served as Exec. Adm. Asst. to the St. Louis County Exec. for more than 30 yrs. Joyce then served in the same capacity in Washington D.C. for the Dir. of Immigration and Naturalization Services, under President George H.W. Bush. Upon her return to St. Louis, she was Exec. Adm. Asst. to the President of Macy's Dept. Stores. Joyce B. Skaggs was the beloved wife of the late William Ancel Skaggs, and is survived by her daughters Cheryl Kingsfield Neal and Michelle Ann Kingsfield, sisters Delores Elizabeth Cento and Linda Joan Eberle, and grandchildren Megan Ashley Neal, Ryan Kingsfield Neal, Casey Robert Edgerley and Robert Kingsfield Edgerley. Services: Visitation will be held Tues., from 2-4 p.m. at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Rd. at Holloway, Ballwin, followed by a brief service. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary