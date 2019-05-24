Daughaday, Joyce Davidson Passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Beloved wife of Carlos Daughaday M.D. She is survived by her step-children Rebecca, Bonita, Benjamin and Matthew Daughaday. Grandmother of Genesis, Lucas, Christian and Elijah; sister of Judy Hoye; niece of Nils Anderson. Services: The Funeral Service will be conducted at Trinity Episcopal Church, 600 N. Euclid at Washington in the Central West End on Saturday, May 25 at 1:00 p.m. with a visitation at the Church beginning at 12 noon. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Summer Camp Program at Trinity Episcopal Church, Opera Theatre of St. Louis or to the . A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 24, 2019