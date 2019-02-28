Heil, Joyce Dorothy (nee Conway) Wed, August 27, 1930 - Sat. Feb. 23, 2019. Services: Visitation at ORTMANN FUNERAL HOME, 9222 Lackland Rd., Overland, Sat., March 2, 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to or a . Ortmann Funeral Home www.osfuneralhomes.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Dorothy (Conway) Heil.
Ortmann Funeral Home - Overland
9222 Lackland Road
Overland, MO 63114
(314) 427-2222
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2019