|
|
Andreatta, Joyce E.
(nee Selz) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, October 12, 2019. Beloved wife of Larry Andreatta; loving mother of James (Christina) Andreatta, Jen (McKee) Macdonald and John (Kristina) Andreatta; adoring grandmother of Sophia, Grace, Tallulah, Matilda and Sammy; dear sister of Jane (Gordon) Blake and Greg Selz; dear sister-in-law of Bernie (Terry) Kurihara, Shelly Selz and the late Jackie Beville; our dearest aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Joyce was a woman for all seasons. She lit the path of peace for her loved ones and defended her descendants with the tenacity of a mama bear. Joyce was a bright and vibrant woman who will be remembered for her kind and loving spirit. She will forever be in our hearts.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Friday, October 18, 9:00 a.m. to Annunciation Catholic Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2019