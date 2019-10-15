St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church (Kirkwood)
Andreatta, Joyce E.

(nee Selz) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, October 12, 2019. Beloved wife of Larry Andreatta; loving mother of James (Christina) Andreatta, Jen (McKee) Macdonald and John (Kristina) Andreatta; adoring grandmother of Sophia, Grace, Tallulah, Matilda and Sammy; dear sister of Jane (Gordon) Blake and Greg Selz; dear sister-in-law of Bernie (Terry) Kurihara, Shelly Selz and the late Jackie Beville; our dearest aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Joyce was a woman for all seasons. She lit the path of peace for her loved ones and defended her descendants with the tenacity of a mama bear. Joyce was a bright and vibrant woman who will be remembered for her kind and loving spirit. She will forever be in our hearts.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Friday, October 18, 9:00 a.m. to Annunciation Catholic Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2019
