Barbagallo, Joyce E. (nee Huckie) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Beloved wife of Al Barbagallo for 58 years; dearest mother of Kathleen (Charles) Taylor, and the late Michael A. Barbagallo; loving grandmother of Joshua (Valerie) and Jonathan Barbagallo; dear sister of DeeJay Huckie and Janet (Bob) Engelbach. Our dear sister-inlaw, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Joyce was a retired Fox High School secretary and avid quilter. Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Monday, February 11, 10:15 a.m. to St. John's (Imperial) Catholic Church for 11 a.m. Mass. Interment Shepherd Hills Cemetery. Memorials to St. John's Catholic Church or St. Luke's UCC Imperial appreciated. Visitation Sunday 2-7 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2019