Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:15 AM
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's (Imperial) Catholic Church
Joyce E. Barbagallo Obituary
Barbagallo, Joyce E. (nee Huckie) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Beloved wife of Al Barbagallo for 58 years; dearest mother of Kathleen (Charles) Taylor, and the late Michael A. Barbagallo; loving grandmother of Joshua (Valerie) and Jonathan Barbagallo; dear sister of DeeJay Huckie and Janet (Bob) Engelbach. Our dear sister-inlaw, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Joyce was a retired Fox High School secretary and avid quilter. Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Monday, February 11, 10:15 a.m. to St. John's (Imperial) Catholic Church for 11 a.m. Mass. Interment Shepherd Hills Cemetery. Memorials to St. John's Catholic Church or St. Luke's UCC Imperial appreciated. Visitation Sunday 2-7 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2019
