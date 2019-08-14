Holland, Joyce E.

passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones, at the age of 71. Daughter of the late Richard and Iris Goodloe, Joyce was born in Los Angles, California. She was the loving wife of late J. Paul Holland; the former spouse of Gary L. Joachims; beloved mother of Brad (Paula) Joachims of Leavenworth, KS, Julie (Carlos) Trejo of Ferguson, MO and stepmother of Helen (Mike) Launhardt of Rochester, NY, Denise (Randy) Moore of Lake St. Louis, MO and honorary daughter Stephanie Joachims of Ferguson, MO; dear grandmother of Tim and Jennifer Joachims and Enrique Trejo of Ferguson, MO, and step-grandmother of Leigh (Nathan) Herkamp of Rochester, NY, Ashley (Shannon) Stock of St. Louis, MO, Lindsey (Nick) Dorland of Holley, NY, Nathaniel (Tara) of Lawrence, KS, Cameron & Cassandra Moore of Lake St. Louis, MO; great-grand- mother of Evelyn, Nataleigh and Adelaide Herkamp, Donnie Stock, Alivia, Jesse and Maggie Jo Dorland; sister of Janice (Larry) Allen of Clinton, OK and Bill (MaryAnn) Goodloe of Guymon, OK; dear aunt of a host of nieces and nephews.

Joyce retired after 25 years of service with Hunter Engineering. Joyce loved gardening until the sun went down and then reading at any chance. Her life revolved around her family and her church. She was loved and respected by all who knew her.

Services: Memorial visitation on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 9 am and with formal service at 11:00 am. Lunch following and more visitation at Immanuel United Church of Christ, 221 Church St., Ferguson, MO 63135. In lieu of flowers, donations to Immanuel UCC Music Fund, or the .