Parrott, Joyce Eileen

(nee Bahr), with deep sadness we announce the passing of Joyce Eileen Parrott on December 1, 2019, a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all whose lives she touched. She left us while sleeping peacefully at her residence in Ballwin, Missouri, with husband, Chuck at her side, holding her hand.

She was the devoted wife of Chuck Parrott for 72 years, beloved mother of Kathy Gough (David) and Joan Parrott-Sheffer (Thom), grandmother of Adam (Chelsey), Brandon (Max) and Ryan and great-grandmother of Nathan and Nicky.

She was preceded in death by parents Alice and Ralph Bahr, and daughters Barbie Jo and Susan Joy.

Joyce will be remembered as someone who always acted from compassion and kindness, who willingly shared herself and her gifts with all she met.

Services: A celebration of Joyce's life will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 14088 Clayton Road, Chesterfield, Missouri on Friday, December 13, 2019. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m. and luncheon at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.