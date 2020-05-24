McCoy, Joyce F. (nee Orton) Tues., May 19, 2020. Dear wife of Jerry McCoy; dear mother of Jillian (George), Ashley and the late Jacob; dear grandmother of Blake; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Wed., May 27, 12 noon. Int Park Lawn Cemetery. Vis. Tues. 1-8 p.m. Contrib. to American Lung Assoc. appreciated.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 24, 2020.