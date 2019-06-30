Bowman, Joyce J. 93, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. Loving wife of Robert Bowman of 60 years before his passing in 2004. Loving mother of Dave (Lynn) Bowman and Carol (Corbett) Heimburger; cherished grandmother of Bob Bowman and Chris Bowman, Benjamin (Emily) and Michael (Megan) Wohlschlaeger; treasured great-grandmother of six; dear great-great-grandmother of two; dear cousin and friend to many. Joyce was a child of God, who supported her husband as he served in the Marines during World War II and the Korean conflict. Together they fished, bowled and played golf. As a mother, she led her children to the Lord. She actively served Grace Community Chapel through Martha Fellowship, hospitality and missions programs. Services: A visitation will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., (St. Charles) with a service immediately following at 11 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to the Mary Culver Home. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 30, 2019