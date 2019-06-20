Schmidt, Joyce Jean "J.J."
(nee Walker) June 18, 2019. Dearest mother of Sherry (the late Gary) Bader, Donna Bald and Gail (Randy) Scarfino; grandmother of Andy Bald, Wendy (Mark) Knirr, Samantha (Frank) Bougher and Nick Scarfino; great-grandmother of Isabelle and Kensley Knirr and Skylar Bougher; our dear friend to many.
Services: Visitation 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur, MO 63141. In lieu of flowers, donations to preferred. Arrangements by Kevin & Ellen O'Sullivan.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 20, 2019