Westmoreland, Joyce M.

(nee McCartt) Sat., July 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Howard Westmoreland; dear mother and mother-in-law of Michael (Kelli), David and Alan Westmoreland; loving grandmother of Kelly (Andy) Grote, Jason (Allison Shields), Shannon, Melissa and Morgan Westmoreland; loving great-grandmother of Riley Grote; dear sister of Robert (Faye) McCartt and Joan Ross; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, neighbor and friend.

Joyce was a member of Green Trails UMC and loved being a resident of the Villas of Whitebrook. She enjoyed snow skiing, boating, fishing, dancing, sewing and reading. Joyce dedicated her time making and distributing coronavirus masks during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Services: Funeral at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Thur., July 9 at 11 a.m. with visitation from 9 a.m. until time of service. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com