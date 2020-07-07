1/
Joyce M. Westmoreland
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Westmoreland, Joyce M.

(nee McCartt) Sat., July 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Howard Westmoreland; dear mother and mother-in-law of Michael (Kelli), David and Alan Westmoreland; loving grandmother of Kelly (Andy) Grote, Jason (Allison Shields), Shannon, Melissa and Morgan Westmoreland; loving great-grandmother of Riley Grote; dear sister of Robert (Faye) McCartt and Joan Ross; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, neighbor and friend.

Joyce was a member of Green Trails UMC and loved being a resident of the Villas of Whitebrook. She enjoyed snow skiing, boating, fishing, dancing, sewing and reading. Joyce dedicated her time making and distributing coronavirus masks during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Services: Funeral at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Thur., July 9 at 11 a.m. with visitation from 9 a.m. until time of service. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Funeral
11:00 AM
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
(314) 514-1111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved