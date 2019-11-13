Brandt, Joyce Merle Cohn

November 10, 2019 beloved wife of Charles "Chuck" Brandt; dear mother and mother-in-law of Scott Brandt (Janet Tabachik) and Katie Brandt Brodsky (Jeffrey); dear grandmother of Leonardo Brandt, Martin Brodsky (Haley), Charles Brodsky and Katrina Brodsky Reese (Thomas); dear great-grandmother of Ethan and Oliver Brodsky; dear daughter of the late Irving and the late Cecilia Cohn; dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Alan Cohn (the late Sally); our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life. In celebration of Joyce's life wear a color.

Services: Visitation Friday, November 15th, 10:30 a.m. at Congregation Temple Israel, Ladue and Spoede Roads, followed by funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment United Hebrew Cemetery. Memorial contributions preferred to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 660 S. Euclid Avenue, 63110. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE