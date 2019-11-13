Joyce Merle Cohn Brandt

Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO
63132
(314)-361-0622
Brandt, Joyce Merle Cohn

November 10, 2019 beloved wife of Charles "Chuck" Brandt; dear mother and mother-in-law of Scott Brandt (Janet Tabachik) and Katie Brandt Brodsky (Jeffrey); dear grandmother of Leonardo Brandt, Martin Brodsky (Haley), Charles Brodsky and Katrina Brodsky Reese (Thomas); dear great-grandmother of Ethan and Oliver Brodsky; dear daughter of the late Irving and the late Cecilia Cohn; dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Alan Cohn (the late Sally); our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life. In celebration of Joyce's life wear a color.

Services: Visitation Friday, November 15th, 10:30 a.m. at Congregation Temple Israel, Ladue and Spoede Roads, followed by funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment United Hebrew Cemetery. Memorial contributions preferred to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 660 S. Euclid Avenue, 63110. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2019
