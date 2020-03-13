Rudolph, Joyce

March 10, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late William and Rose Mary Rudolph. Dear sister of Gerald (Donna) Rudolph, Jackie Rudolph, Helen (the late Bob) Hayes, Jordan (Elaine) Rudolph and Harvey (Lauretta) Rudolph. Loving aunt, great aunt, great great aunt, cousin and friend.

Joyce was a past president of Jewish Women International and she served seven years in the United States Air Force.

Services: Graveside service Sunday, March 15, 10:30 AM at Chevra Kadisha Cemetery, 1601 North and South Road. Contributions in her memory may be made to Congregation Shaare Emeth, 11645 Ladue Road, St. Louis, MO, 63141. A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE