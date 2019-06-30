Joyce S. Parks (1939 - 2019)
Obituary
Parks, Joyce S. on Friday, June 28, 2019. Beloved wife of Ronald D. Parks; dear mother of Stephanie (Greg) Valleroy, Jeffrey (Tracy) Parks, and Michael (Meredith) Parks; dear grandmother of Danielle (Trip), Michelle (Tom), Nick (Erin), Madison, Joseph, Anna, William, Emma, Eleanor, and Tess; dear great-grandmother of Samantha; our dear cousin and friend. Joyce was an active member of the WCN and an owner of Durham Parks Associates. The family is planning a Celebration of Life at a later date. www.kriegshausermortuary.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 30, 2019
