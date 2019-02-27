Stomberg, Joyee S. A retired schoolteacher, of St. Charles, MO, passed away February 23, 2019 at age 89. Beloved daughter of the late Harry and Sarah Stroup; devoted mother of Sheree (Peter Firestein) Stomberg; cherished grandmother of Sasha Stomberg-Firestein, Sophie Stomberg-Firestein, and Sonia Stomberg-Firestein; dear aunt of Sandra J. Stroup Moore and Michael Stroup. Mrs. Stomberg held many lifelong memberships including the Alpha Sigma Alpha and Beta Sigma Phi Sororities, the National Education Association, and National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. She was past president of St. Charles Alpha Sigma Master Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi and past Regent of the St. Charles Chapter DAR. So she will honorably laid to rest at the DAR Cold Water Cemetery. Services: Baue Funeral Home, 620 Jefferson Street, St. Charles, MO, where Visitation will be Friday, March 1, 2019 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and Service following at 11:30 a.m. Visit Baue.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019