Woodward, Juanita Ann (nee Jekel), Saturday, February 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond William Woodward Woody; loving mother of Ronald (Tonia) Wolff and Peggy (Mike) Cox; dearest grandmother of Sean (Nikki) Wolff, Angie (Dwight) Howdeshell, Codey and Kyle Shaffer, Josh (Michelle) Cox and Caitlin (Scott) Charboneau; dear great-grandmother of Megan, Riley, Jake, Peyton, Kennedy, Landon, Jocelyn, Gavin, and Zoe; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Memorial visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Saturday, March 2, from 1:00 p.m. until the funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Private interment.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019
