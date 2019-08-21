|
McKee, Juanita Antoinette Seibert
died on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the age of 94 years. The only child of Joseph W. and Antoinette Seibert (Nee Meier), "Kitty Bo' was born on February 27, 1925 in Manchester, MO in a home built by her father and grandfather. During her early school years, Juanita was an accomplished acrobat and dancer, performing in USO shows at Kiel Auditorium. After graduating from Maplewood High School, she earned her bachelor's and juris doctorate degrees from Washington University in St. Louis. In 1948, she married law school classmate and attorney, Donald V. McKee. With very few opportunities for female attorneys, she worked briefly for an insurance company before becoming a high school teacher in the Valley Park and Parkway school districts. Following Donald's untimely death in 1963, Juanita embraced education as a passion and career, instilling a love of learning in her students, her son and grandchildren. Juanita retired in 1987 after more than 30 years as an educator.
Juanita's love for her hometown ran deep. She was the fourth generation of her family to live in Manchester. She served several
terms as Manchester 1st Ward Alderman, becoming Board President for her last years of service. Juanita was the unofficial Manchester historian. A tragic fire in 2007 consumed her home, her historical records and almost her life, but she persevered. She was an enthusiastic supporter of Old Trails Historical Society and a founding member of Manchester Homecoming Days. An accomplished knitter, gardener, animal lover and student of world affairs, Juanita remained active into her 90's.
Juanita is survived by her only child, Barnet M. "Mike"
McKee, daughter-in-law, Ellen H. Hiatt, grandchildren, Kathleen E. McKee (David Nierenberg) and Jonathan M. McKee (Meghan Pillai), two great-grandchildren, Genevie and Esmé Nierenberg, and numerous cousins.
Services: Visitation will be Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 24, at 10:00 a.m. at St. John United Church of Christ, 332 Old Sulphur Springs Rd., Manchester, MO 63021. Interment immediately following in St. John Cemetery, followed by a reception in the Church social hall. Memorial gifts may be made to St. John UCC, Manchester (332 Old Sulphur Springs Road, Manchester, MO 63021), Old Trails Historical Society (PO Box 852, Ballwin, MO 63011) (www.paypal.me/oldtrailshs) or a . www.boppchapel.com