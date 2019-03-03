Carl, Juanita Juanita Carl was born in Springfield MO on May 27, 1937. She got a BS in Chemistry from Drury College in 1959 and a MA in Biochemistry from Washington University in 1962. She married James Lee Carl in 1963, and they traveled in Europe, where she did research at University College London. They settled in St. Louis, where she worked at Washington University with a focus on brain disorders until retirement in 2004. She volunteered for the Progressive Democrats. Juanita loved cooking and exotic cuisine; as a talented vegetarian cook, she specialized in bean soups. She loved to garden and valued the Earth, animals and human diversity cats were her passion. She is survived by her son Thomas, daughter Louisa and grandchildren Rio and Max DuBois. Donations to: Humane Society of MO at hsmo.org, offer memories and condolences at ripostafh.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019