Verbanaz, Juanita E. (nee McClure) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Verbanaz; dear mother of Mark (Gail) Verbanaz, Linda (Dale) Schmidt, Matt (the late Kim) Verbanaz, Dan Verbanaz, Mary Verbanaz, Teresa Krenning and Cindy (Eric) Gottschlich; our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend. Services: Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church (Arnold) Saturday, May 30 at 11 a.m. Masks required. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The American Heart Association appreciated. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY SERVICE
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 28, 2020.