Kelly, Juanita

95, passed November 19, 2019, of St. Peters, MO, formerly of Baden, MO. Beloved wife of the late Gordon F Kelly. Loving mother of Michael (Karen) Kelly, Patrick (Judy) Kelly, Daniel Kelly, Judy (Richard) Bauer and Donald (Barbara) Kelly. Grandmother of 15 and 24 great-grandchildren.

Services: Visitation Sun., Nov. 24th from 3-7 p.m. Funeral Nov. 25th at 8:00 a.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home