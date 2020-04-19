Juanita L. Hartwig
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hartwig, Juanita L. (nee Spillers) Passed away peacefully on Fri., April 17, 2020 at age 90. Beloved wife of the late Paul R. Hartwig; dear mother and mother-in-law of Nancy (Tim) O'Farrell, Gary (Suzie) Hartwig and John (Elizabeth) Hartwig; loving grandmother of Kajsha Liggens and Gregory, Geoff, Jonathan and Virginia Hartwig; dear sister of the late Walter Spillers; our dear great-grandmother, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Juanita was a follower of Jesus Christ, had a strong Christian faith and is in heaven now. She was known for lighting up a room with her smile, changing lives with her generosity and being dedicated to helping others. Services: Private family services will be held with burial at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew's Resources for Seniors System, 1001 Craig Rd., Suite 200, St. Louis, MO 63146 or Teen Challenge, PO Box 20, Morrow, AR 72749. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
(314) 514-1111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved