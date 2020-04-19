Hartwig, Juanita L. (nee Spillers) Passed away peacefully on Fri., April 17, 2020 at age 90. Beloved wife of the late Paul R. Hartwig; dear mother and mother-in-law of Nancy (Tim) O'Farrell, Gary (Suzie) Hartwig and John (Elizabeth) Hartwig; loving grandmother of Kajsha Liggens and Gregory, Geoff, Jonathan and Virginia Hartwig; dear sister of the late Walter Spillers; our dear great-grandmother, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Juanita was a follower of Jesus Christ, had a strong Christian faith and is in heaven now. She was known for lighting up a room with her smile, changing lives with her generosity and being dedicated to helping others. Services: Private family services will be held with burial at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew's Resources for Seniors System, 1001 Craig Rd., Suite 200, St. Louis, MO 63146 or Teen Challenge, PO Box 20, Morrow, AR 72749. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.