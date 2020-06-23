Fernandez, Juanita M.

age, 102, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, June 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Angel V. Fernandez; loving mother of Ronald A. (Nancy), Francis X. (the late Maryanne), Christopher G. and the late Kenneth (Margaret) and Dennis (Margaret) Fernandez; dear grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Wednesday, June 24, 9:30 a.m. to St. John Paul II Church for 10 a.m. funeral Mass. Interment Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.