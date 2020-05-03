Riepl, Juanita Mae (nee Wendt) beloved wife of Carl Riepl for nearly 62 years, passed away 4/28/2020. Juanita was preceded in death by her mother Juanita Mae Parker, step-father Ulis Parker, brother Philip Parker and sister Brenda Miller. She is the mother of Kathy Lopez (Charlie), Marsha Arnold (Joe), and Karen Gibbons (Mike); Grandmother to Joshua (Robin) Wilson, Gus (Monica) and Luke Lopez, Daniel and Alicia Arnold, Nate and Trent Gibbons; Great-Grandmother to Merlin, Ivy and Lily Wilson, and Portland Lopez. A devoted member of John Calvin Presbyterian Church (JCPC) of Bridgeton, MO. for 55 years. A graduate of Mehlville High School and Southeast Missouri State. Worked in the libraries at Mehlville and Pattonville schools. She was a faithful, active volunteer, mission worker, Girl Scout leader, and a kind and beautiful soul. She cherished her husband, family, friends and faith. Our sincere appreciation to the outstanding private duty caregivers and the loving staff of Parc Provence. Donations in her honor can be made to JCPC or the Alzheimer's Association Private services. Future Celebration of Life – To be determined.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 3, 2020.